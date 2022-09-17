Bentley’s Late Goal Lifts Houghton Past Utica in Empire 8 Opener

Field Hockey | 9/17/2022 6:19:00 PM

HOUGHTON, NY – With less than six minutes to play, Peyton Bentley ripped a Jace Hunzinger pass into the back of the cage to break a 1-1 tie, propelling the Houghton Highlanders past the Utica Pioneers to open Empire 8 conference play with a win.

After dominating most of the first half, Houghton inserted a corner in the 23rd minute. Utica keeper, Lyla Cushman stopped the initial shot by Katherine Manley, but Jace Hunzinger collected the carom and ripped a shot off the far post, precisely where Bekah Davie was waiting to tip home the opening goal.

The score remained 1-0 until the 53rd minute, when Houghton goalie Madison Tadusz made a sliding save at the top of the circle, only to watch Utica’s Makayla Arnold dig the ball out from Underneath her and slide the ball into the cage to tie the score , 1-1.

Less than a minute later, Hunzinger dribbled down the right side, split the defense to a wide open Bentley, who finished the game winner.

Score: Houghton – 2 | Utica – 1

Records: Houghton: 4-2 (1-0 Empire 8) | Utica: 1-3 (0-1 Empire 8)

Venue: Burke Field, Houghton University | Attendance: 55

23:14 Bekah Davie (4) 52:38 Makayla Arnold (1) 53:37 Peyton Bentley (4)

Assisted By: Jace Hunzinger

>> Bentley and Davie now lead the Highlanders with four goals apiece.

>> Houghton picked up their second win against the Pioneers since joining the NCAA, both of which have come in their last three meetings.

>> The Highlanders’ 4-2 mark is their best record through the first six games of the season since the 2016 season.

The Highlanders head to Elmira on Wednesday to take on the Soaring Eagles at 4:30 pm

