Bentley Volleyball Selected for NCAA Championships; Will Face SNHU on Thursday

WALTHAM, Mass. – For the third consecutive time, the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball East Regional will include the Bentley University Falcons.

Coach Joey Pacis’ team, which was the regular season co-champion in the Northeast-10 Conference, received word Sunday night that they would be the number three seed in this year’s regional tournament. The Falcons will be paired with number six Southern New Hampshire in Thursday’s opening round.

The eight-team regional will be held at American International College’s Butova Gym with the Yellow Jackets the top seed and host. AIC, after sharing the NE10 regular season title with Bentley, defeated Adelphi earlier today in the conference tournament Championship final.

In the other first-round pairings, AIC will face number eight Molloy College, fourth-seeded Jefferson will meet up with number five Adelphi and second-seeded Daemen will take on seven-seeded Saint Anselm.

The regional semifinals will be Friday and the regional championship will be on Saturday. A trip to Seattle for the Elite Eight will be the reward for the regional champion.

The NCAA appearance is Bentley’s 15thth all-time, the second highest total among current East Region teams, and the fourth in Joey Pacis’ nine years at the helm.

Bentley owns a 23-6 record, including 14-1 at home this season. The Lone Dana Center loss came last Thursday in the NE10 semifinals.

In the regular season meeting, SNHU gave Bentley a battle back on September 20 before the Falcons prevailed in five sets.

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Region

At American International College, Springfield, Mass.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – First Round

Well. 3 Bentley (23-6) vs. No. 6 Southern New Hampshire (16-7)

Well. 1 AIC (29-2) vs. No. 8 Molloy (16-11)

Well. 2 Daemen (20-5) vs. No. 7 Saint Anselm (20-9)

Well. 4 Jefferson (24-6) vs. No. 5 Adelphi (21-10)

Friday, Nov. 18 – Semifinals

Bentley-SNHU Winner vs. Daemen-Saint Anselm Winner

AIC-Molloy Winner vs. Adelphi-Jefferson Winner

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Championship