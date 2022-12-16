Bentley Places 4 is the CSC Volleyball Academic All-District 1 Team

WALTHAM, Mass. – Four members of the Bentley University Women’s volleyball team were included on the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) NCAA Division II Academic All-District 1 Women’s volleyball team.

They are graduate students Amanda Parker (St. Charles, Ill./St. Charles North HS) and Katie Rounds (McFarland, Wis./McFarland HS)senior Ingrid Murphy (Barnstable/Cotuit HS) and junior Ellie Wheeler (Olathe, Kan./Olathe HS).

All possess grade point averages of 3.50 or better and each advanced to the national ballot for CSC Academic All-America® consideration.

Parker, who split time between the setter and hitter positions, earned first-team All-Northeast-10 and first-team AVCA Division II All-East Region Accolades this year after being the only player in the region with at least 400 assists and 150 kills. This season, she stuffed the stat Sheer with 511 assists, 157 kills, 216 digs, 56 blocks and 39 aces. Her career totals include 1,698 assists, 387 kills, 812 digs, 133 blocks and 94 aces. The 2022 Magna Cum Laude Graduate is Pursuing an MBA with a concentration in leadership.

Rounds, who missed both the Northeast-10 Playoffs and the NCAA Division II East Regional due to injury, hit .220 and averaged 1.08 kills and 0.68 blocks in 22 matches. A team co-captain along with Murphy, she finished her career with 214 kills, 124 blocks and a .199 hitting percentage from the middle position. Also a Magna Cum Laude graduate, Rounds is working on her MBA, with a concentration in business analytics.

Murphy, twice an All-Northeast-10 selection (first team this year, second team in 2022), had a standout season in which she accumulated .279 kills, 369 digs and 43 aces for the Falcons. She had very similar numbers in 2021 and for her career, has 820 kills, 1,099 digs and 112 aces in 310 sets. Murphy majors in both data analytics and business studies, and plans to return next year as a graduate student.

Wheeler, an economics-finance major, earned first-team All-NE10 Accolades for the second straight year. The former NE10 Rookie of the Year, finished the season with 285 kills and a .231 hitting percentage. During her first two collegiate seasons, she has made 665 kills and 365 digs while hitting .206.

Bentley, which made a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA East Regional and shared the NE10 regular season title, finished with a 23-7 overall record.