Bentley Looks for Top Three Finish in State Golf

By Jeff Steers

JTV Sports

(September 25, 2022 8:00 AM) Columbia Central High School golfer Logan Bentley says it is hard to explain, but she has been in a slump pretty much all of the fall golf season.

There are probably 30 other Independent Golf League participants who would love to be in that kind of slump.

Bentley finished as the medalist in the league with a 38.4 average – based on Jamboree and final event scores.

But the sophomore has high expectations.

“It is difficult to explain because everyone is telling you how great you played,” Bentley said. “I guess I am never going to measure up to my expectations.

“My driving has been a struggle all season.”

As a freshman, Bentley finished ninth last year in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 tournament at Forest Akers East. She scored rounds of 79 and 88 to finish with 167.

“We are playing at The Meadows (on the campus of Grand Valley State University) which is a links-style golf course,” Bentley said. “I play better on links-style courses.”

Case in point, Bentley shot a 71 at Calderone Golf Club earlier in the season. She played The Meadows in a two-day Callaway Tour event and shot rounds of 79 and 80.

Bentley knows it will take scores a little lower in order to finish in the top three – one of her goals for the season.

“I feel that I have to shoot 75 or better each day,” Bentley said.

She would also like to have some teammates along for the ride at the state tournament. The Golden Eagles finished second as a team in the Independent Golf League, behind Lenawee Christian.

“I expect for us to qualify for the state tournament,” Bentley said. “A number of our players have taken lessons and improved a lot this season.”

The Golden Eagles will battle Lenawee Christian again in the D-4 regional at The Hills of Lenawee Golf Club on Oct. 3 in a 13-team regional. The top three teams and the top three individuals – not on Qualifying teams – qualify for the state meet on Oct. 14, 15.

Bentley has played volleyball, softball, and basketball in previous years, but will concentrate on golf. She is constantly working on her game.

“I took four days off this summer from playing golf,” Bentley said. “Sometimes you have to take a break if you are struggling.”

She says golf has taught her problem solving skills.

“It is a different kind of mental game,” Bentley said. “You have to learn how to work through something by yourself and not be afraid to try something different when you are struggling.”