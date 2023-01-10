Benrahma: A special goal at Brentford, building momentum and confidence

West Ham’s Benrahma-inspired triumph in west London was the first in seven matches in all competitions dating back to a 3-0 UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage win at FCSB on 3 November.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals meaning the Hammers had to reflect on a three-match losing run for six full weeks, and back-to-back defeats by Arsenal and Brentford on the restart, it has been a challenging time for everyone connected with the Club.

But the popular No22 insists that, having shown plenty of character and the ability to score goals in their two most-recent matches, things are turning in the right direction.

“It was difficult because we finished badly [before the World Cup]and we started badly [after the break], so we hope to reverse that trend,” he continued. “We have to have confidence in ourselves, because we are a very good team. We have to continue like this, work even harder. I think the wins will follow and we have the players to [do so]. We have all the tools to do great things.

“Before it was black, now it’s become grey. Little by little, for [the situation] to become white, we need to win games, step by step and we’ll get what we want, what we deserve, because we don’t deserve to be where we are, because we have a very good team, a very good group , so Let’s hope that this dynamic continues. We must go and get those victories!”