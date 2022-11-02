Bennington defeats Seward in the first round of the state volleyball tournament

LINCOLN — Bennington was challenged in the second and third sets, losing the third, but emerged with a first-round win over Seward.

For its 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bennington (28-7) Advances to Friday’s 5 pm semifinal against No. 1 Elkhorn North. The Wolves are 3-0 against Bennington this season.​