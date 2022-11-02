Bennington defeats Seward in the first round of the state volleyball tournament

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their Picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.


LINCOLN — Bennington was challenged in the second and third sets, losing the third, but emerged with a first-round win over Seward.

For its 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bennington (28-7) Advances to Friday’s 5 pm semifinal against No. 1 Elkhorn North. The Wolves are 3-0 against Bennington this season.​

