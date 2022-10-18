Bennett reflects on first professional goal and looks ahead to MK Dons test – News

Walsall full-back Liam Bennett is hungry for more goals after scoring the first of his professional career in Saturday’s narrow defeat at Mansfield Town.

The 20-year-old Leveled for Michael Flynn’s side with a stunning strike in the first half, but Will Swan’s 82nd-minute header secured a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Bennett, who is on a season-long loan at the Saddlers from League One Cambridge United, has been working hard in training to add goals to his game.

“I’m all action, I want to get up the pitch, create chances and score goals,” he explained.

“I’ve done a lot of work on that this week. I spent an hour on Thursday practicing finishing, and I’ve done a bit [on Friday].

“I went into the game thinking, ‘if I get a chance, I might score,’ and I managed to, so I’m happy with that.”

It was Walsall’s first defeat in four matches and they find themselves sitting 15thth in the League Two table.

Flynn’s men turn their attention to the Papa John’s Trophy this evening when League One outfit MK Dons visit the Poundland Bescot Stadium (7pm kick-off).

Walsall are bottom of the group after losing their opening two games in the competition. To progress to the knockout stage, the Saddlers must win by two goals and hope West Ham United’s Under-21s lose away to Cheltenham Town.

Bennett insists the players will be eager to return to winning ways.

“Every game’s an opportunity to improve and get better,” he said.

“There will be a few rested I would have thought, but we’ll prepare for it like we always do and hopefully give a good account of ourselves.

“After losing [on Saturday]we’ll all want to get back on the pitch and put it right.”

