Bennedict Mathurin Surprised with Home-Cooked Haitian Meal from Mom

Pacers Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin made a memorable NBA debut on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two of his biggest fans — his mother, Elvie, and his sister, Jenn were among the 15,000 in attendance for that game.

But little did Mathurin know that they had a special surprise lined up for him. Earlier on Wednesday, the two women snuck into the team kitchen to prepare a home-cooked Haitian meal for the 20-year-old.

Following practice on Thursday at the Ascension St. Vincent Center, Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle led Mathurin back to lunch, where his family unveiled their surprise, a hearty spread of riz collé, riz djon djon, chicken and griot.

Mathurin shouted in delight once he realized what it was, then embraced his mom and sister. It was especially emotional given the time Mathurin has spent away from his family. He left their home in Montreal when he was 16 to attend the NBA Global Academy in Mexico City, then spent two years at the University of Arizona before declaring for the NBA Draft.

“It’s probably four years since my mom cooked for me,” Mathurin said.

Carlisle and Mathurin’s teammates joined in on the meal, which Drew rave reviews across the board.

“It’s got some spice to it, but it was very tasty,” Carlisle said. “It was terrific and really elaborate…a lot of preparation goes into a meal like that with all the season, marinating.”

You can watch the full video of Mathurin’s surprise below.