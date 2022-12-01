Bennedict Mathurin Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, leads all NBA Rookies this season in points scored, 3-pointers made, free throws made and free throw attempts. In addition, he ranks seventh in rebounding average, fifth in assists, second in field goal percentage, second in 3-point percentage and fifth in steals.

Mathurin leads all NBA players in bench scoring with an average of 19.2 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points off the bench 11 times this season and the Pacers have posted a 7-4 record in those games.

Mathurin becomes the first Pacers player to earn Rookie of the Month honors since Myles Turner in Feb. 2016. He shares honors with Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams, who was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month.