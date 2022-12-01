Bennedict Mathurin Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November.
Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, leads all NBA Rookies this season in points scored, 3-pointers made, free throws made and free throw attempts. In addition, he ranks seventh in rebounding average, fifth in assists, second in field goal percentage, second in 3-point percentage and fifth in steals.
Mathurin leads all NBA players in bench scoring with an average of 19.2 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points off the bench 11 times this season and the Pacers have posted a 7-4 record in those games.
Mathurin becomes the first Pacers player to earn Rookie of the Month honors since Myles Turner in Feb. 2016. He shares honors with Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams, who was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
Indiana stands at 12-9 this season and has won 11 of their last 16 games after starting the season 1-4. The Pacers will continue their seven-game road trip Friday night in Salt Lake City as they face the Utah Jazz at 9 pm (ET). Indiana will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, Dec. 9, as the Pacers tip off a four-game home stand against the Washington Wizards at 7 pm