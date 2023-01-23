Benjamin T. Spencer Lecture: Professor Mark Allison

Professor Mark Allison is our Distinguished 2022-2023 Benjamin T. Spencer Lecturer. A member of the OWU Faculty since 2007, Allison specializes in the literature and culture of 19th-century Britain. His research interests include utopian literature and theory; socialism, working-class political culture, and Marxism; and the British novel.

A member of the OWU Faculty since 2007, Allison specializes in the literature and culture of 19th-century Britain. His research interests include utopian literature and theory, socialism, working-class political culture, Marxism, and the British novel. His recently published book, Imagining Socialism: Aesthetics, Anti-politics, and Literature in Britain, 1817–1918, explores the intersections of Socialism and literature in the long 19th century, with special emphasis on their shared antipathy to institutional politics.

His presentation, entitled “The Peaceful Revolutionist: Josiah Warren and the Story of Utopia, Ohio,” is sponsored by the OWU Department of English.

The event will be held in the Milligan Room on the first floor of the newly renovated Slocum Hall, 75 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free.