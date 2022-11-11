Benilde-St. Margaret’s wins chance to play Marshall for Class 3A volleyball title

Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville 25-23, 25-22, 25-12 on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 3A volleyball state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The Red Knights, seeded third, needed a late push to win the first set and led almost the rest of the way. They took their first lead of the match at 22-21 in the first set.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will play Marshall for the Championship on Saturday night.

The KoMets (25-9) led 7-6 in the second set and were never ahead again.

The Red Knights (25-7) scored six straight points to take a 12-4 lead early in the third set.

Lily Eigner led the Red Knights with 12 kills, Michaela Dooley had 20 digs, and Ellery Clark had 23 assists.

Whittney Deno led the KoMets with seven kills and seven digs.

Marshall 3, Grand Rapids 0: The top-seeded Tigers won the other semifinal, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 over the fourth-seeded Thunderhawks.

The Tigers’ front-court duo of Leah Jones and Randi Wendorff was too much for the Thunderhawks. The Seniors recorded 11 kills each.

“It’s more difficult to get swings [against that size],” Thunderhawks junior Braya LaPlant said. “Obviously it is way easier to swing when there is nothing in front of you. When you have a block as big as they have, sometimes you’re not going to be able to swing at 100 miles per hour every time. You’re gonna have to make more shots and be smarter.”

Wendorff led the way for Marshall (32-2) with 11 kills. Wendorff connected with setter Lauren Wherry for five straight kills in the first set to set the tone. Wherry finished with 32 assists.

“[Wendorff and Wherry] are good friends. There’s a little mojo between those two,” Tigers Coach Dan Westby said. “I really thought those two made a good connection today. They had that secret sauce going. It certainly worked out well for us. Randi was really dialed in. Lauren did a good job of realizing that and found ways to get her the ball.”

Leah Jones had 10 kills, Caitlyn Christenson 27 digs for the Tigers.

Lindsey Racine led the Thunderhawks (27-5) with 22 digs. Kyra Giffen had 12 digs, Josie Hanttula had 10 digs and LaPlant had 21 assists.