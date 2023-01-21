Benicia High boys soccer beats Berean Christian – Times-Herald

The Benicia High boys soccer team defeated Berean Christian 4-1 on Thursday night.

The Panthers (10-3, 4-1 in the Diablo Valley Athletic League) were led by Nicholas Ruiz, who scored two goals for Benicia.

Also scoring for the Panthers were Roman Hamed and Caden Keffer.

Benicia’s next game is Tuesday at home against Vallejo.

Girls Soccer

Las Lomas 2, Benicia 0

The Benicia High girls soccer team lost 2-0 to Las Lomas on Thursday in Diablo Valley Athletic League action.

Benicia (8-5-1, 2-1 in league play) plays Saturday on the road against Acalanes.

Girls Basketball

Bethel 44, Albany 24

The Bethel High girls basketball team defeated Albany 44-24 on Thursday night in Tri-County Athletic League action.

The Jaguars improved to 9-6 and 7-1 in the Tri-County Athletic League with the win.

Bethel plays at Benicia on Saturday.

Pinole Valley 58, St. Pat’s 35

The St. Patrick-St. Vincent High girls basketball team lost to Pinole Valley 58-35 on Thursday night.

The Bruins 25-15 at the half and could never get back in the game.

St. Pat’s fell to 13-4 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-County Athletic League with the loss.

Vallejo 43, Hercules 40

The Vallejo High girls basketball team defeated Hercules 43-40 on Thursday night.

The Redhawks improved to 5-14 overall and 5-3 in the Tri-County Athletic League with the win.

Fortune Early College 54, Elite 13

The Elite girls basketball team lost to Fortune Early College on Thursday, falling 54-13.

The Eagles remained in the game until the third quarter when Fortune Early College went on a 25-0 run.

Elite is now 3-6-1 on the season.

American Canyon 50, Petaluma 24

The American Canyon High girls basketball team defeated Petaluma 50-24 in Vine Valley Athletic League play on Thursday.

The Wolves improved to 13-7 overall and 3-2 in league play with the win.

Men’s Basketball

Simpson 70, Cal Maritime 65

The Cal Maritime men’s basketball team fell to Simpson in a Cal Pac Conference game on Thursday night, 70-65.

Miles Pennington had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Keelhaulers in the loss, while Lunden Taylor had 13 points and five rebounds for Cal Maritime. Everett Perrot had 11 points, while Shawn Kelly added nine more.

The Keelhaulers fell to 6-11 overall and 6-5 in conference play with the loss.

Women’s Basketball

Simpson 91, Cal Maritime 55

The Cal Maritime Women’s basketball team lost to Simpson 91-55 on Thursday night.

The Keelhaulers fell to 1-14 overall and 1-10 in the California Pacific Conference with the loss.

Alicia Porter had 28 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for Cal Maritime. Dylan Fulton added 10 points for Cal Maritime.