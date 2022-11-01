Bengtsson caps off strong October as Tarleton Men’s Golf finishes fall Slate

WACO, Texas – It was an October to remember for Max Bengtsson, part of a fall to remember for the Tarleton Men’s Golf team.

To cap off the Texans’ pre-holiday season, ironically enough it being Halloween, Bengtsson led the Tarleton group of five in Monday’s one-day, 36-hole tournament in Waco, Texas, dubbed the Bear Brawl, Hosted by Baylor at Ridgewood Country Club.

Both Bengtsson and Jack Anderson finished in the top-15, with Bengtsson taking tied-11th at +5 (72-73). Anderson was just a stroke behind him at +6 (76-70), good for tied-13th. It was the same five participants for Tarleton for the third straight event, with Cristobal Sepulveda shooting +10 (74-76) to take tied-25th, Masen Ward taking 37th at +14 (75-79), and Bladen Samaniego finishing 41st at +17 (78-79).

As a team, Tarleton placed seventh at +35. In all four fall tournaments in the Texans’ first season in nearly 30 years, they finished in the top-seven in each one as a unit.

This was the third straight tournament Bengtsson represented the purple and white as the low scorer, finishing in the top-16 in each event. Overall in October, the freshman averaged a +0.9 score to par in his eight rounds of NCAA Division I competition, an average Gross score of 72.0. His first round of 72 was the fifth time he’s shot 72 or better this season, putting him in sixth place Entering Round 2. In the second and final round, he was even through 11.

Anderson ended his fall campaign with Tarleton’s best individual round of the day, an even-par round on the Par 70, 6,641-yard course. He had four birdies and four bogeys in the round, going -2 over his final seven holes to move up 12 spots round-over-round to get in the top-15.

Tarleton had 107 pars as a team, the second most in the tournament and just one short of the leader, Oral Roberts. Just two tournaments ago, Tarleton had the most pars in that one by 10.

This was Tarleton’s last scheduled tournament for a two-plus month stretch. The Texans will next begin a seven-tournament spring campaign on Feb. 10 in St. George, Utah, at the Pat Hicks Invitational.