Bengaluru: Startup Literature Festival throws light on creative marketing | Bengaluru News

BENGALURU: The country’s startup capital on Saturday witnessed a ‘ Startup Literature Festival ‘ as part of the annual Bangalore Business Literature Festival at Bangalore International Center (BIC) here.

Several marketing specialists, techies and entrepreneurs attended the conference, held in hybrid mode highlighting the importance of marketing and entrepreneurship.

Renowned marketing specialists such as Jessie Paul and Malavika Harita spoke about how authors are coming up with their own books which would eventually help a lot of upcoming startups in understanding the Fundamentals of marketing.

The occasion saw authors from diverse backgrounds, who had come for the launch of their books, participate. Ramesh Kumar, a cartoon blogger who has made his marketing strategy creative and added fun elements to his work, described his new book titled ‘Maybe Means No’.

Prithvi Madhukar, CEO of The Marketing Nomad LLC, introduced her book ‘Zero to Four Figures’ with the vision of changing the narrative on Defining success. Amit Agarwal, author of ‘Small is Big’, emphasized three concepts of life, business and productivity. He added that in his assessment small goals and small wins create big results in the field of science, research and personal experience.

– Namrata Sarkar & Sonia Dutta

