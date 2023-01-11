Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL playoff picks, bets by model on 161-113 roll

The AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals will host the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football as part of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. The No. 3-seeded Bengals (12-4) outlasted the No. 6-seeded Ravens 27-16 last Sunday to salvage a season split between the clubs. A loss would have meant an NFL-conducted coin flip to determine home-field advantage in Sunday’s game, but the Ravens (10-7), who were already without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, rested several key starters in order to ensure they were ready for the NFL Playoffs 2023.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -7

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under total: 41.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -350, Ravens +275

BAL: Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight road playoff games

CIN: Bengals are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five playoff games

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals scored just three points in the second half last week against the Ravens, an uncharacteristic letdown they attributed to apathy after building a 24-7 Halftime lead and a credit to Baltimore’s defense for playing hard despite the three-score deficit.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had a modest outing by his standards, going 25-of-42 for 215 yards with one touchdown for a rating of 80.9. Although Cincinnati controlled the game and didn’t need Burrow to carry the team, the signal-caller told the media afterwards that he wasn’t happy with his performance and vowed to avoid a repeat in the playoff rematch Sunday. “I didn’t like the way I played today,” Burrow said. “I missed throws I usually make, but I won’t miss those again.” See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens managed to hold their season together despite key injuries and misfortune that saw them lose five games by four points or fewer. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, missed the last five games because of a lingering knee injury. Coach John Harbaugh told the media on Monday that he is unsure whether Jackson will play Sunday, but noted the signal-caller is doing everything in his power to get cleared to take the field.

Baltimore has gone 2-3 in Jackson’s absence and has stayed competitive despite an inability to generate Offensive production. The Ravens have relied on a lock-down defense that ranks third in scoring at 18.5 points per game. With Jackson and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley both sidelined with injuries, Harbaugh chose to sit several key starters at Cincinnati in the regular-season finale. The Ravens still limited the Bengals to just 257 yards of total offense but were felled by four turnovers. See which team to pick here.

