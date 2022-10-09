Bengals vs. Ravens odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 ‘Sunday Night Football’

When the Bengals (2-2) take on the Ravens (2-2) in the penultimate game of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on “Sunday Night Football” (8:20 pm ET, NBC), first place in the AFC North will be on the line.

Cincinnati has rebounded from an 0-2 start, falling to Pittsburgh and Dallas, by beating the New York Jets and Miami in consecutive games. The Ravens also defeated the Jets as well as the Patriots, but lost big leads to the Browns and Bills.

The Bengals have worked on starting games faster with their offense, while the Ravens need to improve on closing out games with their defense. How will a key division game play out?

Here’s everything to know about betting on Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 5, including updated odds, Trends and our Prediction for “Sunday Night Football.”

Bengals vs. Ravens odds for Sunday Night Football

Spread: Ravens by 3

Ravens by 3 Over/under: 48

48 My Money: Bengals +143, Ravens -170

The line has been around a field goal in favor of the Ravens, saying that’s based on them being the home team and this would be a pick ’em on a neutral site. The total is interesting based on both teams’ Offensive potential.

(betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook)

Bengals vs. Ravens all-time series

The Ravens lead the series 27-25. The Bengals swept the two games last season on the way to their division and conference titles. Both games were rout, 41-17 and 41-21. Before then the Ravens had won five consecutive games in the rivalry.

Three Trends to know

—54 percent of spread bettors are siding with the Ravens to take care of the small number and go above .500 after losing at home last week.

—69 percent of total bettors are convinced the over/under is too low below 50 and are taking the over.

—The Bengals are 2-2 against the spread this season after finishing 14-7 ATS last season. The Ravens are 2-1 after finishing 8-9 ATS last season.

Three things to watch

The Bengals’ red-hot passing game vs. the blitz

Joe Burrow destroyed the Ravens’ pass defense last season delivering big plays all over the field to wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Cincinnati’s young QB also ripped into the Dolphins plenty in Week 4. Burrow will welcome one-on-one quick matchups and the Ravens have no shot at slowing him down without rushing only four.

The Ravens’ revamped running game

The Ravens will be down wide receiver Rashod Bateman for Lamar Jackson, leaving Mark Andrews as by far the most reliable passing option. Expect Baltimore to make it a point to stay more grounded with Jackson and a healthy JK Dobbins in the backfield. They should feel more confident in their blocking with better health up front.

The aggressive decisions of both coaches

Zac Taylor does it by getting pass-happy and avoiding forcing the run, putting it on Burrow to ht on big plays. John Harbaugh does it by going for key fourth downs and skipping field goals in the red zone based on analytics. In a game where a few points can be the difference, every choice will count in large amounts.

Stat that matters

102.4. That’s Burrow’s passer rating in away games this season. He rebounded well from the Cowboys toughness to take it to the Jets and he will be game to go after the Ravens with confidence from last season.

Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction

Burrow has all his weapons and the Ravens are not equipped to beat them with an inconsistent pass rush and Shaky secondary play. The Bengals’ defense will make enough plays to contain Jackson to steal a semi-shootout.

Bengals 27, Ravens 24