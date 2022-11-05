Bengals vs. Panthers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model

PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers (2-6) hit the road to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) in a cross-conference Week 9 matchup. Both teams are coming into this game hoping to rebound from disappointing losses. The Panthers fought hard, but came up just short in Week 8, losing to the Atlanta Falcons 37-34 in overtime. The Bengals are hoping to bounce back from a 32-13 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Carolina is 3-5 against the spread, while Cincinnati is 5-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 pm ET. Cincinnati is favored by 7 points in the latest Bengals vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 42.5.

Bengals vs. Panthers spread: Bengals -7

Bengals vs. Panthers over/under: 42.5 points

Bengals vs. Panthers money line: Cincinnati -345, Carolina +270

What you need to know about the Bengals

The contest between the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns this past Monday was not particularly close, with Cincinnati falling 32-13. Cincinnati was down 25-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from WR Tyler Boyd, and WR Tee Higgins. Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 96.4.

The Bengals struggled in their first game without dynamic wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is out 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Cincinnati’s Offensive line has battled inconsistencies dating back to last season, and those issues became apparent once again on Monday night. Cincinnati was held to only 36 rushing yards and Burrow was sacked five times. The Bengals will have to be vastly improved on the line of scrimmage to cover the spread this week against Carolina.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina fought into overtime against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday but ultimately fell 37-34. The Panthers had a chance to potentially win the game in regulation, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on wide receiver DJ Moore made Carolina’s go-ahead PAT attempt 15 yards more difficult, and kicker Eddy Pineiro ultimately missed the kick. RB D’Onta Foreman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for three TDs and 118 yards on 26 carries.

Walker is making his third consecutive start for Carolina with Baker Mayfield listed as a healthy scratch. Walker, a former XFL star, turned in an impressive performance against the Falcons, completing 19 of 36 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. They added 20 yards on the ground as well.

