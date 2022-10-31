Bengals vs. Browns odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 148-107 roll

Teams trending in opposite directions will clash on Monday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North showdown. The Browns (2-5) have lost four consecutive games after a 2-1 start and have lost four games this season by three points or fewer. The Bengals (4-3), meanwhile, have rebounded from an 0-2 start to their season by winning four of their last five, including two in a row. Cincinnati has a 51-46 edge in the all-time series, although Cleveland has won the last four meetings and five of six.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 pm ET. Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Browns and just locked in its Picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Browns:

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Cincinnati -3

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 45 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Bengals -165, Browns +140

CIN: Bengals are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against AFC foes

CLE: Over is 4-0 in the Browns’ last four home games

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Why the Bengals can cover

Powering the Bengals’ offense at receiver on Monday Night Football will be wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Boyd had eight catches for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. He will be looking for his third game in a row with six-plus catches and 65 or more receiving yards. He has seven or more catches, 70 or more receiving yards and a touchdown catch in two of his past three games vs. Cleveland.

Higgins has topped 90 yards in two of his last three games and has averaged double-digit yards per reception in all but one game this season. Higgins and Boyd will be heavily counted on with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase out with a hip injury.

Why the Browns can cover

Running back Kareem Hunt had his third rushing touchdown of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens. He will be looking for his third game in a row versus Cincinnati with 100-plus yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He has played well on Monday Night Football with 585 scrimmage yards (117 per game) and four touchdowns, including two rushing, in five career games. For the season, he has carried 66 times for 263 yards (4.0 average) and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper had a big game against the Ravens last week. Cooper led the Browns with 74 receiving yards in Week 7 and has a touchdown catch in two of his past three games. He also has a receiving TD in three of his past four games on Monday Night Football.

How to make Bengals vs. Browns Picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 47 total points.

So who wins Browns vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Bengals spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL Picksand find out.