Bengals vs. Bills player props, odds, Monday Night Football picks: Stefon Diggs goes over 72.5 receiving yards

The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals will host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at 8:30 pm ET in Week 17 and the game could have massive seeding implications for the entire conference. And if the Stakes weren’t enough to pique interest, a marquee quarterback matchup between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow is sure to attract the attention of NFL prop bettors. So who has the upper hand, and what can you expect from stars like Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase in the NFL prop market?

The latest Bengals vs. Bills NFL prop odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Dawson Knox at +205 to score a touchdown on Monday and the Bills tight end has managed to score in each of his last three games. So could Knox be a solid value for your NFL player prop plays on Monday? And what other NFL props should you be adding to your portfolio for this critical AFC clash? Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Bills vs. Bengals NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters Week 17 with a 55-40 record on NFL prop Picks this season, returning well over $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Bengals vs. Bills on Monday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong NFL bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bengals vs. Bills

After simulating Bills vs. Bengals 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars, the model is picking Diggs to go Over 72.5 receiving yards for a -123 payout (risk $123 to win $100). That total is one that Diggs has surpassed in 30 of the 48 games that he’s played since joining the Bills and he’s had at least 73 receiving yards in 10 of 15 games so far this year.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense ranks 21st in the NFL against the pass and the Bengals’ secondary has allowed five different receivers to surpass 72.5 yards in the last three weeks alone. That’s a big reason why the model is predicting that Diggs finishes with 88 yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Bengals

In addition, the model says another star Sails past his total and has three other NFL props you won’t want to miss. You need to see the model’s analysis before making any Bengals vs. Bills NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Bengals vs. Bills prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? And which yardage prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bills vs. Bengals props, all from the model that’s up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.