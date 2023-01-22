Bengals vs. Bills odds, predictions, line, spread: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by expert on 49-31 roll

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. This will be the first Matchup of the season since the previous contest was canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The Winner Advances to next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Bills were second in the NFL in scoring (28.8 points per game), while Cincinnati was seventh with 26. Bills vs. Bengals will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is at 3 pm ET in Buffalo. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as a six-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49 in the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds. Before you make any Bills vs. Bengals Picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s Resident Bengals expert, RJ White, has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread Picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS Picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He’s also an Incredible 49-31-2 on his last 82 NFL Picks involving the Bengals, returning $1,464 for $100 bettors.

He’s well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed out big on his NFL Futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Bengals vs. Bills and released his confident NFL Divisional Round picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -6

Bengals vs. Bills over/under: 49 points

Bengals vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -267, Cincinnati +215

CIN: Bengals are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games in January

BUF: Over is 4-0 in the Bills’ last four games overall

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Why the Bills can cover



Receiver Gabe Davis is a deep threat who knows how to win downfield battles. Davis owns reliable hands and solid speed to beat his defender. The UCF product has reeled in 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns this season and kicked off the postseason with a superb start. In the win over Miami, Davis snagged six receptions with 113 yards and one touchdown.

Tight end Dawson Knox has been an Athletic Weapon in the middle of the field. Knox has natural hands and can put up steam quickly in the open field. The Ole Miss product registered 517 yards with six touchdowns. Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is another YAC option for Buffalo. Shakir runs crisp routes and showcases quickness. Last week, they caught three passes for 51 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati has been stout against the run throughout the year, ranking seventh in rushing yards allowed (106.6). The Bengals have allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in eight games this season. Linebacker Logan Wilson is an Anchor in the middle of the field. Wilson has strong play-recognition skills and is a secure tackler. The Wyoming product led the team with 123 total tackles during the regular season. In the Wild Card win, they logged 10 total stops.

Safety Jessie Bates makes plays all over the field. The Wake Forest product excels in zone coverage with a knack for finding the ball. Bates finished the regular season with 38 solo stops, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups. In the win over Baltimore last week, they finished with nine total tackles. See which team to pick here.

