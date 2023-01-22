Bengals vs. Bills LIVE updates: Score, stats and Highlights of NFL Divisional round game

Joe Burrow has been here before. One year ago, actually.

In this very Divisional round, his future health and the punishment doled out while Enduring nine Tennessee Titans sacks were thrust into the public discourse. The Brutal day reinforced a fact the Bengals front office already knew.

This Offensive line needed reinforcements — multiple, well-paid reinforcements.

Right tackle La’el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras were added in the first wave of free agency and selecting Cordell Volson in the fourth round moved the total to four Offensive line draft picks the last two years.

For all the money spent and evaluation hours logged attempting to fix the glaring deficiency on the 2021 Bengals, Cincinnati finds itself right back at the Epicenter of line instability once again as Collins (ACL), Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) have been lost in consecutive games.

The Bengals are doomed, right? Three backups, a Rookie and Karras aren’t how this organization hoped to approach this daunting playoff round one year later.

“It’s an interesting spot,” Karras said. “We have to have guys step up. We’ve lost three starters. That’s never a huge recipe for anything good.”

Is a starting five of LT Jackson Carman, LG Volson, C Karras, RG Max Scharping and RT Hakeem Adeniji Worse than the starting five last January at Tennessee? Maybe. Maybe not. Comparisons are close enough that whose better doesn’t matter much.

Many stats about sack totals, pressures and win rates could be trotted out to shift the argument.

Read more here.

(Photo: USA Today)