Bengals Twitter reactions from painful loss to Ravens, which made NFL history

The Cincinnati Bengals took the lead with 1:53 left on the clock. After being shut out in both the first and third quarters, Cincinnati managed to go up one with under two minutes to go via Joe Burrow’s one-yard dive.

The Bengals allowed 3 sacks and were just 4-for-10 on third down. Along with getting no contributions from Tee Higgins who was active but played hard, the Bengals should have better showings in the future.

With 6 receptions, 53 yards and a touchdown, tight end Hayden Hurst stepped up in a big way, but it came down to Justin Tucker’s excellence, and he helped seal the deal for Baltimore.

That said, let’s dive into some of the best tweets from the Bengals second primetime game this season.

It’s only right to start with the pregame fit though.

Let’s follow that up with something on the game. By something, I mean how the Bengals scored their first touchdown, and it was a beauty by Hurst.

On top of Hurst, Vonn Bell had a terrific game and the Bengals’ Lone interception.

Halftime then hit, and the Bengals allowed a field goal in the third quarter and then two in the fourth.

Here’s our Fearless leader getting hyped up following his first on-the-ground touchdown of the game.

Tucker, as he does best, finished the game off after the Bengals took a brief 17-16 lead.

The Bengals actually made history with their latest ineptitude and subsequent walk-off loss, their 12th-straight primetime road defeat.

