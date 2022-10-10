Bengals Twitter reactions from painful loss to Ravens, which made NFL history

The Cincinnati Bengals took the lead with 1:53 left on the clock. After being shut out in both the first and third quarters, Cincinnati managed to go up one with under two minutes to go via Joe Burrow’s one-yard dive.

The Bengals allowed 3 sacks and were just 4-for-10 on third down. Along with getting no contributions from Tee Higgins who was active but played hard, the Bengals should have better showings in the future.

With 6 receptions, 53 yards and a touchdown, tight end Hayden Hurst stepped up in a big way, but it came down to Justin Tucker’s excellence, and he helped seal the deal for Baltimore.

That said, let’s dive into some of the best tweets from the Bengals second primetime game this season.

It’s only right to start with the pregame fit though.

Let’s follow that up with something on the game. By something, I mean how the Bengals scored their first touchdown, and it was a beauty by Hurst.

Hayden Hurst Revenge game — Mre Lve Clothing (@MreLveClothing) October 10, 2022

This isn’t Bengals vs Ravens It’s Hayden Hurst vs Mark Andrews — Raging Celtics Fan™️ (@RagingCeltics) October 10, 2022

On top of Hurst, Vonn Bell had a terrific game and the Bengals’ Lone interception.

give Vonn the key to Cincinnati — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) October 10, 2022

Halftime then hit, and the Bengals allowed a field goal in the third quarter and then two in the fourth.

Report better ask Taylor like “With Joe Mixon running so well in fact his best yards per average on the season with his second highest total why go for a shovel pass on 4 and 2 when the previous play was a blown up wr screen” #CINvsBAL — OOGA BOOGA (@ghettdobrik) October 10, 2022

Haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half all season and are gonna be 2-3 — Matt C. Shoot (@ConfirmedShoot) October 10, 2022

Bengals holding the Ravens to 3 after that drive feels like a minor miracle. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) October 10, 2022

Here’s our Fearless leader getting hyped up following his first on-the-ground touchdown of the game.

Tucker, as he does best, finished the game off after the Bengals took a brief 17-16 lead.

Timeline cleanse: You’re up one and kicking off to the #Ravens with a minute left. Is there an argument for a surprise onside kick to keep the ball away from Justin Tucker? #nfl — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) October 10, 2022

The Bengals actually made history with their latest ineptitude and subsequent walk-off loss, their 12th-straight primetime road defeat.

Bengals enter Tonight with 11 straight road losses in primetime, the Longest streak in NFL history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 10, 2022

As soon as Tucker walked out I turned the game off. Not watching the GOAT send my team to hell. Forgone conclusion. PS: First team in NFL history to lose 3/5 games on walk off field goals. Towards. — KMart Joe Burrow (@TheeSamKnox) October 10, 2022