Bengals travel to Buffalo, while 49ers host Sunday night

There’s still one more wild-card game to play. But the NFL’s Divisional round playoff schedule is set.

The NFL announced next week’s Slate at the conclusion of Cincinnati’s win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, which secured a trip to Buffalo for the Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play on Monday in the week’s final wild-card game. The Winner will travel to play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

NFL Divisional round schedule

Well. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 4:30 ET | NBC

Well. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 8:15 pm ET | Fox

Well. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 3 ET | CBS

Well. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 6:30 ET | Fox

Following a wild-card weekend that saw rematches from the regular season in every matchup, familiarity will again be a theme in the Divisional round.

Saturday kicks off with the second Matchup of the season pitting Patrick Mahomes against Trevor Lawrence. Mahomes’ Chiefs got the best of Lawrence’s Jaguars in a 27-17 Week 7 win. But the Jaguars are a drastically better team since the loss dropped them to 3-7. Since then, they’ve won seven out of eight games, including Saturday’s Rally from a 27-0 hole to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saturday night Slate will feature a very familiar Matchup between the NFC East Rival Giants and Eagles. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, thinking its Week 18 win arrived against a Giants team resting its starters for the playoffs. The Eagles beat the Giants in Week 14, 48-22.