Bengals teammates know loss to Chiefs wasn’t Joseph Ossai’s fault

Zac Taylor made his way through the Bengals Locker room, hugging each player he saw, and when he got to Joseph Ossai, he stopped. Words were both necessary and insufficient. Both men knew it. What was done was done, and what the defensive end had done was hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds with the AFC Championship game tied and otherwise likely headed to overtime.

