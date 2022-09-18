Bengals score second field goal but Cowboys defense is strong

Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off heartbreaking losses to start the 2022 season. In order to avoid starting the season in a Worse hole, the two teams play each other in Week 2 with the goal of winning.

Last week’s game between the AFC North Rival Pittsburgh Steelers and the Defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals went into overtime, but the Bengals lost because quarterback Joe Burrow threw four interceptions and was sacked seven times. Prior to the game, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin bought his team a pair of black Air Force 1s, and that new gear was evident on the field.

The Cowboys faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime Matchup with Tom Brady, who was playing in his 23rd season. Due to a hand injury, Dallas lost the game and their prized quarterback, Dak Prescott.Micah Parsons‘ two sacks gave the defense a positive impression.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys updates, NFL Week 2 2022 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Dallas will look on Cooper Rush to lead the club and give Ezekiel Elliott more than 52 yards in the game on Sunday. Burrow will attempt to bounce back with the help of Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The Cowboys are 9-4 all-time against the Bengals and have the advantage of playing at home.

The game will begin at 4:25 EDT.