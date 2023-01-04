Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Possible Resumption of Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills

The NFL has not announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition in the Intensive care unit, the Bills reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The NFL has already said the game would not be played this week, meaning it would have to be played after Week 18. Burrow was asked what his thoughts were regarding whether the game should be rescheduled.

“I think that would be tough, just scheduling wise,” Burrow said regarding playing the Bills at a later date, error The Athletic. “Whatever Buffalo would want to do is what we would want to do. We’re behind them 100%.”

In regards to the Bengals’ Sunday Matchup vs. the Ravenswhich will likely be the AFC North title game, Burrow said the Cincinnati roster still has mixed feelings about playing the game and there were side discussions about what the team should do.

Burrow himself said he feels ready to play, but it will be “tough,” per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. The quarterback noted that some of his teammates “may feel otherwise.”

As of now, the Bengals–Ravens Matchup is scheduled for 1 pm ET on Sunday.