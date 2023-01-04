Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Possible Resumption of Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills

The NFL has not announced whether the postponed BillsBengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition in the Intensive care unit, the Bills reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The NFL has already said the game would not be played this week, meaning it would have to be played after Week 18. Burrow was asked what his thoughts were regarding whether the game should be rescheduled.

