Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes founding partner of Pro Volleyball Federation

CINCINNATI — We all know and love Joe Burrow as the beloved Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, but the QB is now dipping his toe into a different sport: volleyball.

Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, are the newest founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is the upcoming premier women’s volleyball league in North America.

“My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Joe Burrow said. “No one ever achieves Greatness without first being provided an opportunity.”

Other than Burrow, former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is also a founding partner in the federation.

Dave Winham, a founder of the Pro Volleyball Federation and CEO of TEAM Management, said he’s excited to have the Burrows join the group of founding partners.

“The Burrow family has become extremely passionate about our collective vision to grow a league based on quality, viability, fairness and treating our players the right way,” Winham said.

The indoor league will begin in February 2024, and it’s slated to have eight to 10 teams in its inaugural season. Ownership for a Grand Rapids, Michigan, team has already been announced with additional announcements expected in the future.

Jimmy Burrow said it’s hard not to notice the growth of women’s volleyball in the US

“Robin and I could not be more excited to join Pro Volleyball Federation in helping to showcase this Fantastic game, the fierce competition and the world-class Athletes who now have an opportunity to live out their Dreams while playing professionally in the United States,” Jimmy Burrow said.

Each team will include a 14 player roster, and the regular season will consist of 16 matches, but that number is likely to increase in future seasons.

For more information about the Pro Volleyball Federation and how to get involved, click here.

