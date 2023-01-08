Bengals playoff picture: Breaking down Cincinnati’s seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket

Damar Hamlin’s near-fatal injury is no doubt still weighing heavily on the Bengals and, indeed, every NFL team. Even so, Cincinnati has to prepare for a Week 18 Matchup that could have major playoff implications.

Although the range of implications is Narrower After the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game, there are still significant stakes attached to Cincinnati’s AFC North Showdown with Baltimore on Sunday; specifically, the Bengals would earn the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win and a Bills loss to the Patriots.

The cancellation helped the league avoid late-season logistical nightmares. As for the Bengals, playing 16 games instead of 17 did guarantee them the AFC North title, but it also meant that they no longer had a shot at the No. 1 seed

The Sporting News looks at the remaining seeding possibilities for the Bengals ahead of their Week 18 game.

How the Bengals can clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seeds

The Bengals would clinch the No. 2 seed if they defeat the Ravens and the Bills lose to the Patriots. Cincinnati was third in the seven-team AFC playoff picture heading into Week 18:

Team WL Chiefs 14-3 Bills 12-3 Bengals 11-4 Jaguars 8 to 8 Chargers 10 to 6 Ravens 10 to 6 Patriots 8 to 8

How the Bengals can clinch the AFC No. 3 seeds

The Bengals can finish no lower than the No. 3 seed in the conference as the AFC South Champion cannot catch them. If the Bills beat the Patriots, then Buffalo will claim the No. 2 seeds

The Bengals can no longer clinch the No. 1 seed, nor can they fall to the fifth seed, with the Bills vs. Bengals game not being resumed.

How the Bengals could clinch the AFC North and still play a road game

The Bengals could find themselves playing on the road as a division winner on Wild Card Weekend.

If the Ravens defeat the Bengals, the league will use a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in a playoff game between the teams. If the Bengals lose that coin flip, then the Ravens would host the game.

Potential Bengals playoff opponents

Here’s a breakdown of how the Bengals could end up playing each of these teams in the wild-card round, based on Week 18 results: