Bengals Kicker Says ‘Burrowhead’ Isn’t a Rallying Cry for Team

With only Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs standing between the Bengals and the Super Bowl, Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson says the team isn’t letting outside banter infect the locker room … even if it’s coming from a teammate.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, McPherson discussed Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton’s comment referring to Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” in regard to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s success against Kansas City.

But, according to McPherson, the phrase is not used often in the Bengals locker room.

