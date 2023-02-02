Bengals first round 2023 NFL draft order after playoff exit

It’s all about the offseason now for the Cincinnati Bengals after the playoff exit.

One of the biggest landmarks on that journey, of course, is the 2023 NFL draft.

There, the Bengals will pick 28th (technically 29th after Miami forfeited the 21st pick, making it a 31-pick round):

Chicago Bears (3-14) Houston Texans (3-13-1) Arizona Cardinals (4-13) Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) Seattle Seahawks – From Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions – From Los Angeles Rams (5-12) Las Vegas Raiders (6-11) Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Philadelphia Eagles – From New Orleans Saints (7-10) Tennessee Titans (7-10) Houston Texans – From Cleveland Browns (7-10) New York Jets (7-10) New England Patriots (8-9) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Washington Commanders (8-8-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) Detroit Lions (9-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Miami Dolphins Forfeit Pick Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) Baltimore Ravens (10-7) Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) New York Giants (9-7-1) Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Buffalo Bills (13-3) Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) New Orleans Saints (13-4) – From Denver Broncos (via 49ers) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

As always, the Bengals will likely prioritize the best-player-available approach while trying to mesh it with need as best as possible. That means positions like Offensive tackle, cornerback and pass-rusher will likely be first priority during the draft process.