Bengals Celebration mocks NFL’s coin flip decision following Joe Mixon’s touchdown vs. Ravens

Joe Mixon must have seen Chad Johnson’s request. The Bengals’ former All-Pro wideout asked the team to celebrate a touchdown against Baltimore by mocking the NFL’s decision to flip a coin to determine who would host next week’s playoff game in the event the Ravens defeated the Bengals on Sunday and the two teams ended the year with the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds

Mixon obliged after scoring the Bengals’ first touchdown. Cincinnati’s running back actually took out a coin, flipped and kicked it as the Bengals jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.

Mixon was one of the Bengals’ players who publicly voiced his displeasure with the NFL’s coin flip scenario. Bengals Coach Zac Taylor argued that the NFL’s rule book clearly states that, if two teams do not play the same number of games, the team with the better winning percentage would win any possible tiebreaker. Taylor said he didn’t understand why the rule was not honored.

Based on how Sunday’s game started, it appears that there will be no coin flip other than the one Mixon demonstrated after his first quarter score. If it turns out that a coin flip is needed, here’s a look at when and where it would happen.