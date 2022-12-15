Bengals Captain Michael Thomas Using First NFL Game To Help His Teammates In This One Vs. Tom Brady

There would be even more later in the drive when another cornerback went down. Now there was Anarumo approaching him. “Hey, 31, you played the slot in college, right? That’s all we need you to do. Don’t worry. Our safeties will get you lined up and tell you what to do. You know how to play Cover Four and you know how to play man.”

“Okay,” Thomas said. “Let’s do it.”

Suddenly, Thomas looked up and he’s across from the real Julian Edelman and the real Danny Amendola, Brady’s go-to-guys. And there is Brady, maybe not the GOAT yet (this was five years before 28-3) but still the face of the league, staring at him. Even if his teammates didn’t know who he was, Brady did.

“Tom Brady knows his personnel. He knows 31 is a practice Squad guy that just got there,” Thomas says. “They got to the line, ‘Check. Check.’ He puts two and three close. Amendola is tight and the (running) back was wide and he did a quick exchange to see if I had my eyes right. If I could play the push and pass off. He dumped it to the back inside and I made the play for my first NFL tackle (from scrimmage). I can play football. If that drive had ten plays, he went at me six times.”

Then Brady is in the red zone with 27 seconds left, down 24-20.

“He’s driving,” Thomas said. “Same old story, right? Tom Brady at the end of the game driving for the winning touchdown.”

The Dolphins go man and Thomas, who hasn’t played the slot since he started there for Stanford, is matched on Amendola. Brady goes for him in the end zone on an inside fade. Thomas and Amendola are both looking up in the air running for the same spot. Amendola gets his hands on it and as they fall Thomas keeps fighting through the ball and it pops out.

Then it’s fourth down from the Miami 14 with seven seconds left. Brady time, but not this time. Miami calls a timeout and Anarumo says, “Let’s run double-double and get Mike Thomas some help in the slot.”

“Thank God,” Thomas says to himself and with the slot doubled, the safety is on the inside route and that frees up Thomas.

“I started drifting back in the end zone to protect the paint,” Thomas said. “Next thing I know, I see the ball. Slow motion. Like a movie. I catch it. The Instincts kick in. I just lay down in the end zone. Did I just get my first NFL interception? From Tom Brady? To win the game? I’m screaming, I’m crying. It’s the craziest moment of my career and my life.”

The Dolphins took a knee and Thomas took a lesson.

“Tom Brady knows. He knows who you are and he knows where to go with the ball. He’s still GOAT and we respect that,” Thomas said nine years to the week. “I have faith in our guys that we’ll do the studying and the preparation. When you play him, you have to be on top of your game. You have to be at your best. We’ll be ready.”