Bengals’ Burrow Among NFL MVP Finalists

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Borrow has been shortlisted for one of the biggest honors in the NFL.

Burrow, 26, was named one of five Finalists for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joined Burrow as finalists.

In his third NFL season, Burrow has led the Bengals to their second consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals QB has thrown for more than 4,400 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. They finished fifth in the regular season for total passing years among quarterbacks and tied for the second most passing touchdowns with Allen.

Burrow and the Bengals defeated Allen and the Bills this past Sunday in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Next, Burrow will head to Kansas City to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The NFL MVP will be announced on Feb. 9.

