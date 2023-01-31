Bengals bolster defense in new 2023 NFL mock draft after playoff exit

The Cincinnati Bengals fully shift to offseason mode now and that means truly diving into the mock draft side of things with the 2023 NFL draft on approach.

From an outsider’s perspective, it seems the Bengals could go a few different ways, be it Offensive help in the trenches, with weapons or even in the defensive secondary early.

In a new effort from Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, the Bengals use their 28th slot to take Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Ringo is one of the better Defenders in this year’s draft class and first right in line with what the Bengals like to draft in terms of leadership, production and big-time program.

It doesn’t hurt that the big 6’2″ defender has some ridiculous numbers, either:

Kelee Ringo has been training with Tracy Ford (CEO of Ford Sports Performance) and reportedly clocked an overspeed of 26.31 MPH yesterday. An overspeed of 26.31 MPH is approx. 23.5 MPH actual speed. The fastest an NFL ball carrier was clocked in at this season was 22.11 MPH 😳 pic.twitter.com/j6CUsEg6n9 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 26, 2023

With both starting safeties set to be free agents, as well as Eli Apple (Chidobe Awuzie is working back from injury too), the Bengals could easily use a first-rounder on a premium position like this. Even with Cam Taylor-Britt showing very positive signs and getting key reps for a big chunk of the year, depth is a serious concern and Ringo would future-proof the roster at a critical area quite well.