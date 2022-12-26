Bengals-Bills Matchup Opens With No Betting Favorite

CINCINNATI — The best NFL game of Week 17 is Bengals V. Bills, and the opening line reflected the matchup’s quality. The Bengals opened as a pick-em’ against Buffalo and are now a 1.5-point home underdog on SI Sportsbook with a total of 49.5 points.

Cincinnati has been the best NFL team against the spread this season (12-3) and is 20-3 ATS in its last 23 games.

The Bengals have only been underdogs twice since the season started, covering both times in a 19-17 loss to Baltimore (+3 underdogs) and a 27-24 win over Kansas City (+2.5 underdogs).

They’ll have to beat the odds at least one more time to have a chance at the AFC’s No. 1 seed

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

