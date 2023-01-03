Bengals and their fans show ‘Football is Family’ after Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

Maybe the Cincinnati Bengals have a Mafia, too.

Unless you’re old enough to recall something like the sudden passing of Loyola Marymount basketball star Hank Gathers in 1990 or were aware of the death of Arena League player Al Lucas from an on-field injury in 2005, the situation Monday – when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field after what appeared like a fairly normal, by NFL standards, tackle of Bengals wideout Tee Higgins – surely felt unprecedented.

And given the presence of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” machine, which was only amplified considering the playoff implications around a pair of teams vying to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, surely an incident of this magnitude had never received such widespread coverage.

Thankfully, it feels like the human spirit shines at its brightest when the Spotlight shifts its glare to Unthinkable adversity.

In that vein, all the credit in the world goes to the team Trainers and medical responders who acted instantly as the Gravity of Hamlin’s situation set in for the rest of us. We can only hope beyond hope that their efforts have not been in vain.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

And, as my colleague Chris Bumbaca wrote so articulately, ESPN – notably lead broadcaster Joe Buck, sideline Reporter Lisa Salters and SportsCenter Anchor Scott Van Pelt and NFL studio Analyst Ryan Clark, formerly a safety in the league – deserves significant praise for its careful, appropriate and Insightful (as possible) coverage of an unfolding Tragedy so few have witnessed on a football field.

In that vein, it also seems appropriate to recognize the Bengals and their fans.

Monday night’s game was arguably the most anticipated in the history of what was a packed-to-the-gills Paycor Stadium.

Yet almost from the moment Hamlin crumpled to the turf, Cincinnati’s players shifted from opponents to football brothers. Bengals running back Joe Mixon immediately signaled that Hamlin was in distress. Mixon’s teammates Wasted little time consoling their Shocked and emotional Buffalo peers, quarterback Joe Burrow quickly checking in with stunned Bills counterpart Josh Allen.

The crowd itself, which had a healthy contingent of the “Bills Mafia” that routinely travels to support its beloved squad, seemed to remain on its feet in respectful silence for the better part of an hour before quietly filing out of the building once the game was officially postponed. Tuesday morning on NFL Network, Bills radio Analyst Eric Wood, who used to be a Pro Bowl center for the team, described the dramatic shift from a raucous environment so typical of a Massive Matchup to pin-dropping silence in an instant.

A healthy number of fans from both teams made their way to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was transported and remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, and kept Vigil during the night.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, Humanity and love rose to the forefront,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement.

“As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

“The Bengals are grateful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.

It also seems specific recognition is due to fourth-year Bengals Coach Zac Taylor.

We haven’t heard from the Bengals or Taylor yet, but it was clear he was doing his best to support Bills Coach Sean McDermott as he and his players struggled to come to grips with reality as the medical personnel worked to revive Hamlin. Shortly after speaking with Taylor, McDermott pulled his team off the field. The coaches later conversed with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outside the Bills Locker room before the game was officially suspended.

Higgins was among the legions of players and fans tweeting support to Hamlin and his family.

Taylor went a significant step further, joining some Bills players at UC Medical Center on Monday night. In a statement distributed Tuesday, Hamlin’s family wrote in part: “We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

It’s been almost exactly five years since the Bengals, led by former quarterback Andy Dalton, engineered an upset of the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season finale – a win that simultaneously propelled Buffalo, led by a relatively unknown Rookie Coach named Sean McDermott, into the Playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Bills Mafia Wasted little time flooding Dalton’s foundation with donations, eventually providing nearly a half-million dollars worth of support for Pediatric patients in Cincinnati.

On one level, that joyful moment in 2017 bears no resemblance to what transpired Monday evening. But on another, it was uplifting to witness so much Humanity reciprocated from Cincinnati to a player and team in such obvious anguish.

Football is a violent game played by hard men who commonly suffer severe injuries.

The NFL also likes to say “Football is Family” – and it’s heartening to see that can be far more than an empty catchphrase.

***

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damar Hamlin Tragedy rallies Bengals, their fans in support of Bills