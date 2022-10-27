Bengals add big SEC defender in new 2023 NFL mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are a long way out from thinking about the 2023 NFL draft.

Fans and otherwise? Not so much.

Those Bengals look like a team headed for a late first-round pick again while sitting in contention in the AFC North and overall playoff race.

But mock drafts continue to roll out, and while they’re primarily aimed at fanbases sitting in the top 10, it’s always fun to see what they project for teams like the Bengals.

A new example from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has the Bengals Rolling with Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter at 24th overall: “How about a wrecking ball inside on the Bengals defense? The sheer presence of Dexter would elevate every edge rusher on Cincinnati’s roster.”

With the Offensive line stabilized and long-term needs like safety already addressed with Dax Hill, the Bengals certainly sit in a position to take a best-player available like the 6’5″, 318-pound Dexter.

An interesting nose tackle and hybrid player, Dexter would make for superb interior depth alongside the likes of DJ Reader, especially with Reader’s consistent injury woes.

The Bengals, of course, would like to be picked 32nd, so stay tuned.