Benford’s Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Loss at First Place Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio – A one-goal match went to the Wright State Raiders on Saturday (Oct. 8) as the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team fell 2-1 in Horizon League play.

The Mastodons’ goal came in minute 57. Cesar Cosio had a free kick near the sideline, setting up a corner kick like a set piece. Cosio’s cross found Luke Benford in front of the net. Benford converted the header for his fourth goal of the season and second in as many matches.

It was part of a second half that saw the ‘Dons out-shoot the Raiders 7-6.

It wouldn’t be enough as Wright State scored in the 23rd and 40th minutes to go 2-0 at the break. Reece Allbaugh had the first goal and Sandro Branquinho scored the second tally.

The physical contest saw 10 total yellow cards dished out, five on each side.

Wright State moves to 4-3-4 (4-0-2 Horizon League). The ‘Dons fall to 1-7-3 (0-3-2 Horizon League). Purdue Fort Wayne stays on the road for a league game at Detroit Mercy on Wednesday (Oct. 12).