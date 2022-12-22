Benefits apparent from pets, even with unconventional species – review

The boost to well-being from having pets has been documented in several studies, but researchers point to an important gap in the science.

“Most research into the human–animal bond has focused on dogs, cats, and horses,” Luke Macauley and Anna Chur-Hansen noted in the journal Animals.

“However, many people have close relationships with other species such as fish, birds, and reptiles, yet there is limited research into human health benefits that relationships with these animals might offer.”

The pair, with the School of Psychology at the University of Adelaide, conducted a review to identify studies and newspaper articles that examined health benefits from bonds with any species other than a cat, dog, or horse.

“We found studies on the health benefits of bonds with companion birds, fish, snakes, tortoises, insects, and amphibians,” they reported. “We also found media articles discussing the health benefits of bonds with rabbits and rats.”

Studies, they said, were primarily descriptive, and the media articles anecdotal.

“The available literature on the health benefits of bonds with household companion animals other than dogs and cats is sparse but shows the potential for measurable improvements to people’s health and animals’ capacity to enrich their personal and social lives,” they said.

Non-conventional companion animals may benefit their Guardians by providing, among other things, social support through acting as attachment figures, facilitating social opportunities and daily routines, and fulfilling Cognitive needs.

The literature suggests that the health benefits of companion animals are predicated on human perceptions of the animal rather than the animal’s species.

The pair noted one study that examined the support provided by companion animals during the Covid-related lockdown. In that study, the companion animal species was significantly associated with the level of support derived from the relationship.

“In that study, bonds were found to be strongest with dogs, cats and horses, but still evident for small mammals, birds, fish, and reptiles,” the researchers said.

Overall, they said, the body of literature examining the well-being benefits of non-traditional companion animals for humans is in its infancy.

Gaps in the literature include a lack of rigorous research to investigate the health benefits of non-conventional companion animals.

Macauley and Chur-Hansen said further research is needed that examines the human–animal bond, including non-traditional companion animal species.

“Future research may consider using standardized measurements of participants’ physical, psychological, and social health to build more evidence about health benefits that can be compared between and across studies.

“Any future research should be conducted with animal welfare as a focus, in addition to the benefits for humans.

“Overall, diversifying research into species such as reptiles, insects, fish, birds, and rodents has the potential to better understand how attitudes and species impact human–animal bonds, and the processes of health benefits that may be derived from them.”

Macauley, L.; Chur-Hansen, A. Human Health Benefits of Non-Conventional Companion Animals: A Narrative Review. Animals 2023, 13, 28. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani13010028

The review, published under a Creative Commons Licensecan be read here.