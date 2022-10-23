Benedict Mathurin: 2023 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 2)

BALLER MOVE: Add in 12-team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 28% of Leagues

ANALYSIS: Three games for the Pacers rookie so far this season, three increasingly better performances by the day for Bennedict Mathurin who seems to have hit the ground running in Indy.

Mathurin has been hella steady through the first week of play and his stats have been eerily similar from one game to the next one and going up a bit every time he’s been out there hooping. They played 28, then 28, then 31 MP in those three. Scored 19 points, then 26, then 27.

On average, Mathurin is putting up nightly 24-6-2 lines and taking (and hitting, which matters the most) more shots than you’d ever dreamed possible: 7-of-15, 8-of-15, and 10- of-18 is his baby season tally with all of those games at FG% clips above 46%.

With Mathurin stuck in Indy’s second unite the USG% rates have been quite high between 24% and 29% without fail. It won’t be long before GMs start to catch up with the rook’s Exploits and roster him in avalanches, so take advantage while the bug is still there.

More Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups

Bennedict Mathurin (SF, IND) – Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2 What Appears In This Article? hide 1. More Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups BALLER MOVE: Add in 12-team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 28% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Three games for the Pacers Rookie so far this season, three increasingly better performances by the day for Bennedict Mathurin who seems to have hit the ground running in Indy…. Read More Antonio Losada

23 seconds ago

Ayo Dosunmu (PG/SG, CHI) – Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2 BALLER MOVE: Add in All Leagues ROSTERED IN: 33% of Leagues ANALYSIS: There is nothing surprising in seeing Ayo Dosunmu starting games for the Bulls at this point, but there is something very worrying about finding him available in more than 70% of ESPN leagues. If you’re one of those GMs straight fading the second-year… Read More Antonio Losada

12 hours ago

Fantasy Basketball Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups Include Tari Eason, Santi Aldama, Jalen Williams, Ayo Dosunmu The 2022-23 NBA season is here, basically. I guess technically it doesn’t start until Tuesday, but whatever. Close enough. This year, we’re adding an additional piece of information to our Weekly waiver wire column: a schedule breakdown, so that you can have an idea of ​​which teams play the most games so you can use that… Read More Justin Carter

6 days ago

Fantasy Basketball Deeper-League Waiver Wire Adds for Week 24: Isaac Okoro, Kris Dunn, Josh Richardson, Corey Kispert, Delon Wright The Deeper a Fantasy basketball league, the Harder it is to hit a Winner with your last few picks. It is also harder to find decent help from the waiver wire if your late-round picks don’t do you justice. If you picked up a few stinkers, don’t lose hope just yet. I will try to… Read More Antonio Losada

7 months ago

Onyeka Okongwu (SF/PF, ATL): Week 24 Waiver Wire Pickups BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 16% of Leagues ANALYSIS: The Hawks are currently the 10th seed in the East but are also tied for 8th and 9th with Brooklyn and Charlotte respectively. There’s even a chance (albeit small) that Atlanta could rise as high as to reach the 7th seed if… Read More Antonio Losada

7 months ago

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated Fantasy basketball mobile app for iPhone and Android with 24×7 player news, injury alerts, lineup Notifications & DFS articles. All free!

By popular demand, RotoBaller has aggregated all of our Fantasy basketball NBA waiver wire Pickups into a running list of NBA waiver options, so bookmark the page and check back often for updates.