Bendel Dynamos, Correction Boys Win Big On Day 2 Of National Division One Handball League

Host, Bendel Dynamos were at their best as they began their quest of getting promotion to the top tier handball premier league on day two of the National Division One Handball League in Benin City, Edo State.

Uyigue Enomwen was a delight to watch as he rallied his side with the backing of their fans to comfortably defeat Confluence Kings 24-14 which ensured they have a good standing in the Men Category.

Earlier in the Men Category, Delta Force couldn’t match up to the task despite an MVP performance from Obaro Ughojo, as they were soundly beaten 22-15 by Correction Boys.

In the only match in the women category, star player Nesto Abigail could not save her team Mindscope Academy as they fell like a pack of cards, losing 27-21 to Vera John led Bayelsa Queens.

Match Day 3 matches will see day 2 winners Bendel Dynamos and Correction Boys face each in what promises to be an exciting tie in the men category while new entrant Idah Pillars face Delta Force in the Men Category.

In the Women Category, Abia Valliants have a chance of starting on a good foot in their quest to get back to the big Prudent Energy Handball Premier league as they face Mindscope Academy.

Day 2 Results

Male Category.

Delta Forces 15

Correction Boys. 22

Female Category

Mindscope Academy 21

Bayelsa Queens. 27

Day 3 Fixtures

Male Category

Bendel Dynamos – Correctional Boys.

Idah Pillars – Delta Force

Female Category

Abia Valliants – Mindscope Academy



Post Views:

64