Bend Parks & Rec Announces Spring Registration Plans

BEND, OR — Bend Parks and Rec is again tweaking its seasonal registration process. This winter, the district spread out online registration over three days to mitigate overcrowding that crashed computer systems in the fall. The district opens spring registration February 6-8, but will offer sports programs, Clinics and Camps all on day one. Swim Lessons and aquatics programs will open on day two, and sports leagues on day three.

District officials say the modification should allow families to plan and register “more readily” for different types of programs on Day One, while not challenging the system with a large number of swim lessons or sports leagues sign-ups.

Summer registration is slated for March 20-22.

SPRING REGISTRATION:

Thursday, Feb. 2: Program Descriptions and schedules are available for preview in the Spring 2023 Online Playbook or at the registration website.

in the Spring 2023 Online Playbook or at the registration website. Friday – Sunday, Feb. 3 – 5: Program preview continues . Add programs to your Wish List and make sure your account is ready for registration. Make note of the opening dates of the programs you’re interested in.

Monday, Feb. 6, 6:00 am: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs registration opens.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:00 am: Swim Lessons and Aquatic programs registration opens.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:00 am: Sports Leagues registration opens.

SUMMER REGISTRATION