Bench unit with ‘fantastic’ performance in win over ND

The UNC basketball program (11-5, 3-2) responded in a big way in Saturday’s win over Notre Dame to get back above .500 in the ACC.

The Tar Heels, who were without starting forward Pete Nance, got their normal production from the big three. Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis combined for 52 of UNC’s 81 points, but it was the bench unit that stepped up and provided a spark.

The second unit for North Carolina added 22 points with four players getting in the scoring column. With inconsistent play throughout much of this season, it was a welcome sign for head Coach Hubert Davis.

“I thought they were fantastic. I really do,” Davis said postgame. “One of the things that we talked about that we just need is we need energy, consistent energy, and consistent production coming off the bench. I thought Puff was really good, D’Marco, Jalen, Justin, Whoever came off the bench. I just thought they brought energy, they brought life, and solid plays on both ends of the floor and that’s what we need. They played extremely well today and I was really proud of them.”

With Nance out, UNC moved freshman guard Seth Trimble into the starting lineup. Trimble, the most consistent reserve for the Tar Heels, played 23 minutes and opened things up on both ends of the floor with a three-guard lineup.

So, with Trimble moved from the bench unit, someone needed to step into that role off the bench. It started with Puff Johnson. Johnson, who came into Saturday’s game averaging just 3.3 points per game, erupted for 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three. They also added six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Johnson had been struggling to be a consistent contributor off the bench for North Carolina this season, with eight games scoring less than four points. They had totaled just 11 points in the last seven games.