“Bench Players Talking Like Starters”: NBA World Roasts Lakers Veteran After Snarky Comments on 7 ft NBA Star

The Los Angeles Lakers star, Patrick Beverley, has no regret for his actions towards the Phoenix Suns star, Deandre Ayton, even after getting suspended for three games with no pay. Notably, the Lakers star received the suspension for shoving away Ayton on the court after he taunted Anthony Reaves last week during the game between the Lakers and the Suns. And eventually, it led him to miss back-to-back games against the Spurs and Pacers. Meanwhile, Beverley’s aloof behavior made quite a lot of noise on social media, resulting in drawing further attention from the NBA world.

Patrick Beverley joined the Barstool Sports podcast, where he explained his side of the story before he ventured into criticizing Ayton. Firstly, he started by Swearing Ayton’s actions on the court. Furthermore, they swore Ayton and added, “We’re not going for that s—. Ask people who’s played with me. Ask superstars that played with me. There’s a reason guys want me on their team after they heard about the trade this summer.”

Besides that, the Lakers star decided not to hold back anything and said he would always stand by the side of his teammates if further injustice happens to them on the court, even if he had to get suspended for that. Beverley said the situation was unfortunate that he had to push him but added, “If I could play it back again, I would do the exact same things.”

NBA fans reflect on the remarks of Patrick Beverley

Meanwhile, his words, besides creating a lot of noise last week, also drew a lot of attention from the fans last night. The NBA fans reflected on this matter. They used social media to voice out their opinions.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans:

Many of the fans didn’t like his attitude and criticized him for his actions. Among them, one fan even commented that he hated how Beverley talked like a starter despite being a bench player. While others were supporting Beverley for standing beside his teammate. Hence, there were mixed opinions from the fans about the remarks made by Beverly.

What are your thoughts on the remarks of Patrick Beverley? Did you support his actions on the court last week? Please let us know in the comments below.