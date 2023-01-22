Ben Simmons ‘stealing money’ from the Nets

Stephen A. Smith ripped Ben Simmons during ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Friday as the three-time All-Star struggles through his first healthy season with the Brooklyn Nets.

“Ben Simmons, it’s a sad situation,” Smith said. “And I don’t mean this literally, because obviously, he’s not doing it, but one would say, he is Stealing money.”

Smith’s comments came one day after Simmons was ejected during Brooklyn’s loss to the Suns after posting a poor stat line consisting of seven points, six assists and five fouls.

“Let’s call it what it is y’all,” Smith said later. “Ben Simmons got ejected last night on purpose. That’s just me talking.”

The incident was another chapter in what has been a disappointing season for the former No. 1 overall pick. Simmons is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists and 27.4 minutes per game — all of which are career lows. Simmons missed all of last season with a back injury.

Smith sounded off against the Nets guard. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Jalen Rose agreed with Smith’s assessment of Simmons this season.

“Ben Simmons is Stealing money, ski mask and gloves,” Rose said, citing the guard having 119 fouls, 113 baskets and shooting 43 percent from the free throw line.

Ben Simmons has been “stealing money” from the Nets, according to Stephen A. Smith. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Despite a win Friday night over the Jazz, the Nets have stumbled since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury earlier this month. Brooklyn has gone 1-4 and posted the league’s ninth-worst Net Rating over that period.