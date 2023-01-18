Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night

It’s Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons had his 33rd career triple-double, putting up ten points, ten rebounds and 11 assists.

