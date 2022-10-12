“Ben Simmons has not played a Meaningful NBA game for almost a year and a half”

As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season slowly approaches, big things are expected of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. Before the start of the season, the Nets held their public practice in which Simmons airballed a jumpshot.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe downplayed the outcome of Simmons airballing a jumpshot during the team’s public practice. The team held their annual public practice, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players in action. During that session, the 6-foot-10 point guard attempted a jumpshot that resulted in an airball.

The missed shot was laughed at by analysts from the ESPN show NBA Today. Lowe, on the other hand, explained why others shouldn’t focus on the missed jumpshot.

“Time. Everyone needs to chill on like blacktop airballs and preseason games,” Lowe said.

“Ben Simmons hasn’t played a Meaningful NBA game in almost a year and a half, and we’re all sitting here, fretting over, ‘Does he fit?'”

“Just give them some time in real basketball games. It’s not gonna be that easy even though they have a ton of shooting around him.”

This will be Ben Simmons’ first season back in the NBA Hardwood after a year of sitting out due to mental health issues that he dealt with back with the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, Simmons was held down by back issues upon his arrival to the Nets. It was a long process of building his confidence back after his infamous incident against the Atlanta Hawks during the playoffs.

During the team’s preseason games, Simmons struggled to find his footing in the Nets’ offense. Head Coach Steve Nash is confident that the Australian Sensation will find his stride along the way. Nash is confident in Simmons’ skills and that it will transition well into the team’s offense for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Ben Simmons will play a huge role for the Nets in becoming title contenders