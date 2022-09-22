Ben Simmons Explains Mistake Against Hawks in 2021 NBA Playoff Series

NBA fans will never forget Ben Simmons passing up a dunk during Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard passed the ball instead of dunking over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, which resulted in a blown play.

The 76ers lost the game and the series, and the Fallout was swift. Head Coach Doc Rivers questioned Simmons’ ability in the postgame press conference, and team president Daryl Morey reportedly tried to trade the 6’10” guard after the season.

