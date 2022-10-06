“Ben Simmons Almost Decapitated Kyrie Irving!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Hilarious Moment During the Nets’ Pregame Shootaround

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons played his first NBA game after 470 days and instantly gave us a viral moment.

The 2022 preseason has kicked off and has already been more action-packed than we could’ve imagined it to be. In only the first few days since the commencement of NBA action, we’ve seen two exciting Golden State Warriors-Washington Wizards clashes in Japan and even witnessed the Adelaide 36ers upset the Phoenix Suns, among several other enthralling battles.

Apart from some intense duels, we also witnessed players such as John Wall, Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard, and Zion Williamson make their much-awaited Returns to the Hardwood after having missed the entirety of the previous season. Among these players was Ben Simmonswho wore the Brooklyn Nets colors for the first time and saw NBA action after 470 days.

Ben’s highly-anticipated debut with the NY-based franchise didn’t disappoint at all. In what seemed to be a dramatic debut, the Aussie star gathered the Courage to play against his former team – the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ben Simmons unintentionally hits Kyrie Irving on the head before tip-off

Even though it was a preseason Clash, Simmons’ had a really promising outing. In the 19:08 minutes that the 26-year-old played, the former LSU Tiger managed to stuff the stat sheet with 6 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

The 6-foot-11 guard-forward even gave a hilarious moment in his first-ever game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

During the pregame warmup, the 3-time All-Star took a shot that bounced off the rim and ended up hitting Kyrie Irving on the head.

Have a look at the clip.

Ben Simmons’ brick hits Kyrie’s face. pic.twitter.com/iFbLRuhcbo — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 5, 2022

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Ben Simmons still can’t shoot pic.twitter.com/2I0QxHorV7 — HoodieKD (@kdhoodie7) October 4, 2022

bruh look at ben simmons’ face after he almost decapitated Kyrie with a brick pic.twitter.com/yJU8txAvlq — -¹ (@HardensSizeUp) October 4, 2022

Nah Kyrie getting mashed in the face by Ben Simmons bricks @KyrieIrving https://t.co/2iQrT6JXnG — James (@blbuckets3) October 5, 2022

He knew exactly who bum ass took the shot too nigga ain’t look around or nun https://t.co/xaXB0o9hKf — A Gangsta Formally Known As OjHimson (@GOjhimson) October 5, 2022

It actually was funny seeing Simmons’ reaction when the ball hit Kai.

Promising start for the Nets’ Big 3

This was only the first game together for the All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving. With each of them seeming to be in sync, Brooklyn fans can expect their franchise to do some serious damage in the East.

Over the past few years, all three of these All-NBA players had some or the other reasons that they were sidelined. With the Nets facing disappointment for the past few seasons, it will be great to see the stars play with a vengeance.

Also, the remaining players on the roster and the coaching staff seem to have forgiven and forgotten the Fiasco that had been unveiled during the offseason. Hopefully, the team increases their on-court Chemistry a tad bit more which could further translate into winning ballgames.

