Ben Minich “Beyond Excited” To Sign With Notre Dame

There was some skepticism when Notre Dame made a hard push for Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich before ultimately Landing a commitment from him back in August. It didn’t take long for it to become obvious why the Notre Dame staff pushed for Minich, who put together a brilliant senior campaign.

Minich is now a Vital member of a potentially historic class for Notre Dame and arguably the top safety group in the Nation in 2023. The Ohio native was able to make his decision prior to his season beginning and was able to put together a final season to remember.

